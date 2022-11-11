Nicholls State University and the Nicholls Office of Veterans Services invite you to join us in honoring the sacrifice and impact of our veterans.

On Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., Nicholls Veteran Services will hold a public ceremony in the Quad. This year’s guest speaker is Chris Sparks, an Afghanistan Veteran and award-winning filmmaker of his documentary film “Thank Me For My Service: A Veteran’s Cry For Help.” Sparks documents his experience as a veteran in the mental healthcare system.

“It is important for people to remember the sacrifice and services that our men and women of the Armed Forces have continuously done throughout the years in the name of freedom,” said Gilberto Burbante, coordinator of veterans services at Nicholls.

Thibodaux JROTC will present the colors and Nicholls Mass Comm major and daughter of Sgt. Dalgo, Carlie Dalgo, will sing the national anthem. Toddlers from the Little Colonels Academy will lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Following the public event, local veterans will be treated to a free lunch in Galliano Cafeteria.

Nicholls has earned the “Governor’s Military and Veteran Friendly Campus” designation and has consistently been named a “Military Friendly School” by G.I. Jobs magazine.

For more information about the events or Nicholls Veteran Services, contact Gilberto Burbante, coordinator of Veterans Services, at 448-4208 or gilberto.burbante@nicholls.edu and visit https://www.nicholls.edu/veterans/.