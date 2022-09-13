Nicholls to host Q&A with Dr.Rick Lasseigne

September 12, 2022

The Nicholls State University Chemistry Department will host a Q&A tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13, at 4:30 p.m., featuring Dr. Richard Lasseigne at its “So You Want to be a Doctor?” event.



Lasseigne is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician with over 43 years of experience in the medical field. Lasseigne acts as a primary care physician for kids of all ages in the Baton Rouge area. The Q&A is open to all high school and college students who aspire a career in the medical field. The Q&A will be held in room 104 in the College of Sciences and Technology.

For more information, visit Nicholls State University Chemistry online.

