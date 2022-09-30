Nicholls to host Second Annual Louisiana Collector’s Convention

The Second Annual Louisiana Collector’s Convention will kick off today, September 30. The convention will offer a full weekend of buying, selling and trading sports cards, and more. “With approximately 75 vendor tables, the convention is easily the biggest show in the area,” said Ray Mayon, owner of Down South Cards and Bats, and event coordinator.

The three day event will focus on education in addition to trading. “The event helps to educate young and new traders to understand the value of cards, and the importance of preserving their investment,” Mayon added. Grading services will also be available from Golden Grading. In addition to trading cards, the convention will feature sports memorabilia, particularly from Louisiana State University, and the New Orleans Saints.

Three big screens will display the Nicholls, LSU, and Saints games, so sports fans don’t have to miss any of the action. A gaming area for kids, as well as appearances from Batman, and Gulf South Wrestling for photo opportunities and autographs will add to the event excitement.

Located in the Nicholls State University Ballroom the three day event schedule is:

Friday, September 30 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m

Sunday, October 2 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Entry to the Louisiana Collector’s Convention is $5 per person. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Contact Ray Mayon for additional questions at 985-518-8039 or visit the Louisiana Collector’s Convention on Facebook.