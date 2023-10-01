NNOLafourche – Event Locations Announced for 2023 National Night Out

Sheriff Craig Webre has announced a list of 15 block party locations in Lafourche Parish for the 40th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be visiting each location to speak with area residents about crime prevention and neighborhood concerns. Each party will begin at 6 p.m. and will last until around 9 p.m.

Here is a list of block party locations around Lafourche Parish:

Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Co. Station (3457 LA 307, Bayou Boeuf)

Thibodaux Family Church (785 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux)

Thibodaux Housing Authority (1425 Eagle Dr., Thibodaux)

301 Hyland Dr., Thibodaux

Bayou Country Club Parking Lot (900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux)

100 Bayou Vista Dr., Thibodaux

Ebenezer Christian Community Fellowship (824 St. Louis St., Raceland)

Rev. Lloyd Wallace Community Center (3603 Hwy. 308, Raceland)

329 Aspen Dr., Raceland

Vacherie-Gheens Community Center (1783 Hwy. 654, Gheens)

Lockport Town Hall (710 Church St., Lockport)

The Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation Center (7534 Hwy. 1, Lockport)

Myrtle Dr./Beverly St., Lockport

305 West 112th Street, Cut Off

Oak Ridge Community Park (705 N. Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow)

The annual National Night Out parade will take place in the Raceland area, beginning at the U.S. Highway 90 Fire Station and continuing throughout the streets of the Sugar Land Subdivision.

Each block party will be unique and offer various interactive activities for children and adults. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will be providing food and refreshments at each party. Food and drink will be provided by our community partners: Rendezvous restaurant, Lamm Food Service, and Bimbo Bakeries USA. Coloring books and crayons will also be provided for children at each party courtesy of Bayou Region Crime Stoppers.

For a new twist in 2023, signs bearing the event hashtag, #NNOLafourche will be at each party location. Those attending parties are encouraged to take photos holding the hashtag signs and repost them on social media outlets using that hashtag. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will also have posts on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday asking people to comment or reply with their photos. The hashtag signs have been donated by the Lafourche Civic Association.

Anyone in Lafourche Parish who has planned a party that is not on this list is asked to contact Deputy Melissa Simmons at (985) 449-4478 or via email at melissa-simmons@lpso.net.