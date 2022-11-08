Nov. 19 Kid Energy Foundation Family-Friendly Event Backs the Blue & Supports Education

Join the Kid Energy Foundation for a free family fun day at the BIG Cornhole Tournament and Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday, November 19 at the Southdown Plantation Pavillion in Houma from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.!

The event is an all-day affair that includes everything from face painting and obstacle courses, to cornhole, to gumbo, and it’s all to back the blue! The event is to support state-wide police units and all are welcome to attend. They are raising money to also put money back into schools to educate kids about natural oil and gas along with giving to the DARE program so officers can educate children about staying drug-free, “That’s our goal because you know it really all starts when we’re young,” Event Coordinator Karisa Tanner said.

The event is free to attend and Tanner said another goal is to show the community that cops are truly your friends. Children’s activities will include face painting, balloons, a petting zoo, games, obstacle course, all free of charge. There will also be water safety for kids where they can come and try on safety vests and they will also be there to explain their vest trade-in program for when your kids grow out of those expensive life jackets. The Kid’s Fun Korner runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The cornhole tournament is both for police and the general public. Pre-registration is recommended, but they will be accepting walk-ups for the tournament on the day of the event. Teams are $150, or you can choose a $300 option that will pay for a police officer team. So far there are 16 teams of just police officers! So while having fun, you can Back the Blue as well! There will be two flights where bags fly at approximately 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. First place will get $500, second place $300, and third place gets a cornhole set. Southern Axe has graciously volunteered to handle the tournament and will use the Scoreholio app. Teams are encouraged to download the app before the tournament begins.

The gumbo Cook-Off will be complete by noon and samples are free for event-goers! There will also have boiled shrimp plates with all the fixings for $10 a plate, and Honest Abe’s Barbeque will also be present for the sampling of its wings! For the gumbo cook-off, they are still accepting teams which are $125 for a four-man team. Special thanks to the Houma Shrine Club which is assisting with the cook-off.

Missed out on the Southdown Marketplace? There will also be a vendor market where local small businesses can sell their products, along with marketing their businesses. Vendors can still sign up for the event! You also don’t want to miss the lineup of wonderful live music! Cantina Flies play from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., DJ Dave plays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Jamie Bergeron plays from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Kid Energy USA Foundation supports fuel for the future. According to the website, since 2010, Kid Energy USA has been a leading provider of “Children’s Entertainment with a Purpose.” Kid Energy USA specializes in safety and awareness in the petroleum industry by incorporating STEM-based classroom presentations, interactive media, and publications to improve how younger audiences absorb and retain critical information. Burnie & Earl are recognizable charters for Kid Energy USA and has reached households throughout the U.S. to educate them on both safety and the abundance of petroleum products utilized in our everyday lives.

Also, the organization focuses on calling 811 before digging. Both the Bernie and Earl campaign along with calling 811 are national programs. Kid Energy has been in schools across the nation teaching the importance of natural energy which is a passion of Senator Mike Fesi, who founded PCM and Kid Energy USA, said, “With my 12 grandkids in mind, I started Kid Energy as an opportunity to show that Louisiana is the heartbeat of America when it comes to the energy industry. Kid Energy is entertainment with a purpose. We formed an awareness campaign to educate and inform kids about the energy space.

We are also planning a health awareness initiative to target kids’ health and well-being. This approach will allow us to create better habits and disciplines at earlier stages in life and the importance of energy in our everyday lives so the energy industry can strive for generations to come. “

To register for the cornhole tournament and the gumbo cook-off, click here! Keep up to date with Kid Energy USA on Facebook! For questions or inquiries, call Karisa Tanner at (985) 876-7953.