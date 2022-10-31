Luminate Houma has become a staple for Downtown Houma. The November concert will be in a different location; the newly constructed bandstand in the courthouse square!

The November concert will be on Saturday the 12th featuring the Tyron Benoit Band. Come enjoy music at the bandstand and celebrate the history of the area in its original gathering place. The event is produced by Split Liquor Productions and it is a free event open to the public.

The November series will include kid activities sponsored by CASA of Terrebonne and the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be there showcasing local art! It is encouraged for patrons to support local businesses and buy food and drinks from Downtown Jeaux’s Coffee Café and drinks from Mahony’s! Come support local!

Hache Grant Association was formed to revitalize Downtown Houma, and one of the original projects was to re-construct a bandstand downtown at the courthouse square. The ordinance was accepted at a December Terrebonne Parish Council meeting in 2021, and construction was completed just in time for the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Festival and Parade which was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Hache Grant Association President Noah Lirette said, “It gives me great pride in not only the Hache Grant Association, but our community as a whole to see the bandstand become a place to gather. It took a village to build and is a symbol of community in itself. Our bandstand will always remind me of what is most special about the Good Earth: her good people.”

Please note that Luminate Houma will continue being held at the memorial park in December.