NSVO to host inaugural Heroes 5k

Join the Nicholls State Veterans Organization for the inaugural Heroes 5k, honoring local military, law enforcement officers, and first responders. Each year, the 5k will help support a selected local hero or their family. “We will be honoring the late Detective Sergeant Nicholas Pepper,” said event organizer Zachary O’Tinger. “His daughter Gracie has been a frequent visitor to our veterans lounge since the fall 2022 semester. We saw the toll it took on her, so we want to help make sure that she is successful here at Nicholls. We’re planning to take the funds raised from the 5K and donate to the family.”

The race will take place on July 29, 2023 at the Harold J. Callais Memorial Recreation Center at Nicholls State University. Check in will begin at 7 a.m., followed by the 5k at 8 a.m. The race course will travel through Peltier Park, Nicholls campus, and end back at the Rec Center. Following the race, participants will enjoy refreshments and games.

Registration can be competed online . Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids, ticket prices will increase on July 14. The Harold J. Callais Memorial Recreation Center is located at 147 Bowie Road, in Thibodaux. For more information about NSVO visit the organization online.