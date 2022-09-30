October 1 Weekend Brings Football, Benefits, Volleyball, Oktoberfest & More!

There’s a lot of things happening this weekend! Here are some family-friendly community events for this weekend in the Houma/Thibodaux area:

Pointe-au-Chein Community Reef Development #2 | Friday, September 30 | Montegut St., Montegut | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) is excited to have the community join them in Montegut, LA! CRCL’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program recycles shells from participating New Orleans-based restaurants and uses the shells to restore oyster reefs and shoreline habitats across Coastal Louisiana. Volunteers are invited but not required to get into the water to construct the reef. They recommend that volunteers prepare to get wet and muddy and bring a change of clothes. A hose is available at the launch site. Click here for more information or to register.

Market at the Marina | Saturday, October 1 | Downtown Houma Marina | 8:00 a.m. to Noon In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, this market’s health spotlight is Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Geaux Pink initiative. The vendor lineup includes fresh farm-to-table chicken, pork, farm-fresh eggs, seafood, salsa, flavored tortilla chips, fresh produce, bread, hot Vietnamese food, house plants, and more. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. Daytton Turner, a rising local musician, will provide live music. Enjoy a pumpkin painting project with Little Arts Studio and STEM activities with St Matthew's Episcopal School. This month's Marina Sprout theme is nutrition, and the challenge will be taking a spin on the Smoothie Bike and a MyPlate activity.

Bayou Region Out of the Darkness Walk | Saturday, October 1 | Peltier Park, Thibodaux | 10:00 a.m. Registration is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony will follow at 9:30 a.m. The Out of the Darkness Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge how suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about. Visit www.afsp.org/bayouregion for more information.

Maw Maw Walker and Tailgate | Saturday, October 1 | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, 8043 Main St., Houma| You don’t want to miss the Second Annual Maw Maw Walker and Tailgate! Put on your muu muus and participate in a crawl downtown to partake in local food, drinks, and shopping! Maw Maw Walker sign-ups begin at 1:00 p.m. and begin at 2:00 p.m. The Tailgate will be happening all day! There will be games rolling all day on the Megatron, plus there will be a local sports panel to discuss all things football. At the end of the cocktail stroll, crowds will gather back at the Distillery for music by DJ Doug Funnie, with the Dream Junkies taking the stage at 7:00 p.m.! Bring your tailgate necessities, your muu muus, your dancing shoes, and ya mom n dem to Downtown Houma!

Girls on the Run Volleyball and Cornhole Tournament | Saturday, October 1 | The Sandbox Volleyball Courts, 710 Corporate Drive, Houma | 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The tournament will benefit Girls on the Run scholarship funds because the organization believes no girl is ever left behind. Grab your friends and join the tournament this weekend! Register your team here ($100 for a four-person volleyball team and $50 for a cornhole team). There will also be a 50/50 raffle! We’ll see you on the court!

Oktoberfest at Spigots Brew Pub | Saturday, October 1 | Spigots, 622 Barrow St., Houma | Noon to 10:00 p.m. Don’t miss Oktoberfest at Spigots! There will be beer, food, music by Seth and Gina from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., a bounce house, face painting, wheelbarrow races, games, and prizes! There is no entry fee. Proceeds benefit Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center where funds raised stay local and support breast cancer patients, free breast cancer screenings, education programs, and early detection initiatives.

11th Annual Shrimp Boil-Off | Saturday, October 1 | Oak Ridge Community Park, Golden Meadow | 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Rotary Club of Golden Meadow presents its 11th Annual Shrimp Boil-Off, featuring a Music Fest, live auction, and Craft/ Vendor Show with over 120 booths! It’s $15 all-you-can-eat shrimp while supplies last along with a cash bar, concessions, water, and soft drinks. Music includes Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians, Gary T, Philip Cheramie, and Nonc Nu and da Wild Matous. For more information, visit the Rotary Club on Facebook.

Louisiana Collectors Convention | Nicholls State University Ballroom, 906 East 1st St., Thibodaux | Fri., Sept. 30 – Sun., October 2 Come out for a weekend full of buying, selling, and trading sports cards. This event is powered by Down South Cards & Bats, Big Eazy Sports Breaks, and Golden Grading. There is a $5 entry fee. Friday is trade night. The convention is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, and from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Contact Ray at (985) 518-8039 for more information.

We know there are many things happening around town. Know of something you don’t see here? Email heidi@rushing-media.com.