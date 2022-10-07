October 21 WBA Luncheon Features Local Entrepreneur and Non-Profit Founder

The Bayou Region Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) will host a Networking Luncheon on Friday, October 21 featuring a local entrepreneur and the Founder/President of We Inspire La, Latoya Walters.

Walters faced adversity when addiction found the best of her. Instead of letting her battles overcome her, she has stood up, put her feet to faith, and aspires to create opportunities for those in need and who are in the shoes she once walked in. The luncheon will be at noon at the Plantation Inn, 1381 W Tunnel Boulevard in Houma.

Registration is $25 for WBA members and $30 for non-members. Register online at www.houmachamber.com or call (985) 876-5600 for more information. Visit We Inspire La on Facebook!