October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Here are the local ways to show your support and help those in need..

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and The Haven in Houma is bringing events and days of action to the community to help raise awareness and assist those in domestic violence situations.

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness and take action against this serious social problem,” reads a post via The Haven’s Facebook. “Domestic violence affects millions of people every year, regardless of their age, gender, race, or sexual orientation. It can cause physical, emotional, and psychological harm to victims and their families. It can also have negative impacts on society. One way to show your support for the survivors of domestic violence is to attend some of the events listed below! We hope to see you there!”

End Domestic Violence Series 1: Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Learn about the impact of suicide prevention for domestic violence survivors from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Public Library North Branch.

Thursday, October 5, 2023: The Haven encourages all Terrebonne parish residents to wear purple and post it on Facebook. End Domestic Violence Series 2: Wednesday, October 11, 2023: Hear about the various resources for abused women offered at The Haven, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch.

Thursday, October 12, 2023: The Haven encourages all Terrebonne parish residents to wear purple and post it on Facebook. Candlelight Vigil: Tuesday, October 17, 2023: Terrebonne Courthouse Square at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 19, 2023: The Haven encourages all Terrebonne parish residents to wear purple and post it on Facebook. End Domestic Violence Series 3: Wednesday, October 25, 2023: Explore the different legal options you have for Domestic Violence Abuse from Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch.

If you or a loved one are suffering domestic violence, please call The Haven’s 24 hour help line 800.915.0045.

More about The Haven, as written on their website: “Since 1993, The Haven has been providing safety, advocacy, crisis response, and education to survivors of sexual assault and domestic, dating, and family violence. The mission of The Haven is to empower survivors of family violence and sexual assault to live safe, independent, and violence free lives. The Haven is dedicated to breaking the cycle of violence by changing attitudes and beliefs in order for all people to live free from the threat of violence. In 2019, The Haven provided a safe home for 87 children and 126 women fleeing from domestic violence. Our agency answered 975 domestic violence and sexual assault crisis calls. In the same time period, we provided support services to 429 survivors of sexual violence, including 510 individual counseling sessions, 22 medical escorts, and 13 sexual assault medical exams.”