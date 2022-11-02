Nicholls Wind Ensemble is set to host a free concert titled “Of Rage and Remembrance” on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Danos Theater at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be led by Dr. Jason S. Ladd, and his Trumpet Concerto will be premiered by Nicholls trumpet professor Dr. Matthew Swihart.

Also on the program will be “Requiem” by David Maslanka, a work to remember those who died in all wars, as well as works by Peter Mennin, Jennifer Jolley, Anthony Iannaccone, Warren Benson and Dmitri Shostakovich.

In February, the Nicholls Wind Ensemble performed in South Carolina at the Southern Division Conference for the College Band Directors National Association, one of only five college groups invited to participate.

The Nicholls Wind Ensemble is the premiere concert band on campus. It is an auditioned group made up of both music majors and majors from throughout the university. It performs at three concerts throughout the year as well as at both academic commencements. The ensemble often performs with soloists and commissioned compositions. The group meets three days a week in both the fall and spring semesters.

The Nicholls Department of Music hosts a variety of ensembles that perform at athletic events and at concerts both on and off campus. It is not necessary to be a music major to join the bands. The department encourages students to learn more about its ensembles and consider auditioning. For more information about Nicholls’ Department of Music, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/music/bands/.