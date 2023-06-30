On-Site Restore Louisiana Program Survey and Application Assistance Available

Was your home damaged by Hurricane Laura, Delta or Ida and/or the May 2021 Severe Storms? Grant funds are now available to help local community members repair or rebuild their homes, or reimburse for repairs already completed.

To get started, the first step is to complete a brief survey online at restore.la.gov or call (866) 735-2001. Survey and application assistance for those who need help will be available from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Mathews Government Complex, 4876 LA-1. Please bring your FEMA Registration Number to complete the survey.

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 is the final day to submit the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey and qualify for assistance. Be sure to submit your application today!