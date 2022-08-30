‘One Step Closer’ Amputee Support Group Meets Monthly

Archie Savoie
August 30, 2022
August 30, 2022

‘One Step Closer’ Amputee Support Group meets monthly in Houma and welcomes amputees, family, friends, and anyone in the amputee community to join. The next meeting is Tuesday, September 13.

The group, founded this year, held the first group in July where stories were told, tears were shed, and encouragement was abundant. The group was inspired by local restauranteur Kenneth “KJ” Townsend who partnered with Orthotics & Prosthetics Solutions (OPS) to make the dream a reality just a year from having the dream of having a local support group. Townsend’s life changed after a grocery trip sent him to the doctor with an injury that later led to an infected bone. He had to have his leg amputated after being diagnosed with osteomyelitis.

The meetings meet on Tuesdays of every month. Mark your calendars for the following dates for 2022:



  • September 13
  • October 11
  • November 8
  • December 13

The group meets on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Quizine Quarters, 6670 W Main Street in Houma. For updates and more information, join the “One Step Closer Amputee Support Group” on Facebook.

Click here to read more about the group and Townsend’s story.

