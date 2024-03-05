Only 4 days left until Roux For A Reason– here is everything you need to know about the beloved Gumbo Cook Off!

Only four days left until the 7th Annual Roux For A Reason Gumbo Cook Off!

Roux For A Reason was founded eight years ago to support cancer patients in our community and make a difference in their treatment and recovery processes. Contributions from this event stay local, providing crucial support at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Whether you’ve been a long-time supporter or are just getting involved, your help matters. This year, Roux For A Reason is excited to announce that their event proceeds will be dedicated to funding a comprehensive nutrition program at Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The program will provide for a full-time Registered Dietitian on staff in the Cancer Center allowing every patient FREE access to education and nutrition support before and during their treatment.

“Traditional health insurance plans do not fund this type of care for oncology patients, so many patients aren’t seen by a dietitian until they are already facing malnutrition and their treatment plan is compromised,” reads a statement from Roux For A Reason. “Through our joint efforts with Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, we recognize that malnutrition during cancer treatment is a huge problem that needs to be faced with a proactive approach. Our goal is to help patients in the Bayou Region from the beginning, so that their bodies are in the best condition possible to fight cancer.”

The 7th Annual Roux For A Reason will take place on March 9, 2024 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Southdown Plantation. Admission is $15, and attendees can enjoy a live band, kids activities, and lots of family-friendly fun. Teams of four may register for the cook off beginning at 6:00 a.m, where they will compete for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes, alongside a People’s Choice Award. See the full list of rules, guidelines, and the schedule here. Teams can register in advance here.