Open Mic Event to showcase local talent in the community

The Community Action Network Bayou Region invites you its Open Mic Night with a Purpose, on Saturday, September 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gather the family and pack your lawn chairs for an afternoon of family fun, food, and music at the Downtown Courthouse. The event will feature food vendors, sounds by DJ Big Body, and local poets, singers, and dancers.

The Community Action Network Bayou Region is partnering with various community organizations to host the community event, including the Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center and Historic District Development Corporation, and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

Those interested in showcasing their talent as a featured artist, or vendor, contact Lanette Early Andrew via facebook messenger.