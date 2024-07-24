Panda Express Celebrates Opening of its Newest Restaurant in Houma

Panda Express®, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Houma, LA, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Houma – Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce on Friday, August 2, beginning at 9:30 a.m., and a day of giving back for the first lucky 88 guests, who will receive a surprise gift!

Located in Houma at 1629 Martin Luther King Blvd., the new Panda Express location offers Panda’s iconic dishes, including the world-famous The Original Orange Chicken®, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp and guest-favorite Broccoli Beef entrée. Guests can also sign up for the new Panda Rewards program on the Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com and receive a Welcome Gift2 and exclusive surprises all year long.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Houma community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Thai Pham, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

Job Opportunities Abound for Local Residents

As a family-owned and operated company committed to supporting the communities it serves, Panda has set out to create multiple employment opportunities for local residents, offering one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit Pandacareers.com.

At each Panda Express location, associates ring a bell each time a guest donates to the Panda Cares® in-store donation box. Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, donates 100 percent of the funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth. Any organization registered as a nonprofit/501(c)(3)/tax-exempt organization can sign up for the Neighborhood Fundraisers, and Panda donates 20% of pre-tax event sales from in-person and online orders submitted through the Panda Express website or mobile app at the selected Panda location. Organizations can learn more about fundraising opportunities here.

Local store hours are Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (with drive-thru open until 10 p.m.).

For more information on Panda Express, please visit Pandaexpress.com.