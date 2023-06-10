Parish President Dove invites all locals to upcoming Coastal Day event

There is less than one week until the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s upcoming Coastal Day! The public are invited to this event to experience an interactive showcase of Terrebonne Parish’s flood risk reduction and coastal restoration projects.

“What a wonderful way to invite people in to learn more about these projects,” said HTV10 host Keith Weisheit, before inviting Parish President Gordon Dove to further expand on the nature of Coastal Day. “We are going to have numerous speakers, from elected officials, to engineers, to the Coastal Protection Restoration Authority, and more, moderated by Tony Alford,” said Parish President Dove. “Throughout the event, we will explain more about the different projects that have been completed over the years.”

“You can’t talk about these projects without talking about the people of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, who have taxed themselves heavily to enable this progress to happen,” said President of the Terrebonne Levee & Conservation District Tony Alford, “We have some great people who will be there, some great accomplishments to talk about, and we are really excited to be at the place we are right now.”

Coastal Day will take place on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. The event is entirely free and open to the public and all participants will receive a complimentary dinner. Watch the full HTV10 interview with Parish President Dove and Tony Alford here, and please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook for more information.