Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Bank, & Terrebonne Council on Aging to Host Senior Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 16

Tomorrow, November 16, Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Terrebonne Council on Aging will have a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Houma Municipal Auditorium for seniors.

Peoples Health has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, the Terrebonne Council on Aging, the Tangipahoa, the Voluntary Council on Aging, and the New Orleans Council on Aging to host Thanksgiving meals for seniors. This is

an opportunity to partake in a congregate meal that feeds both the body and the need for social engagement.

The local event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret Street, and will allow seniors to enjoy fellowship, and Thanksgiving dinner will be celebrated. Over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peoples Health and Second Harvest Food Bank hosted socially distanced meal delivery and drive-thru events. The events this year are the first to resume congregate holiday meals as in years prior!

On November 22, Peoples Health employee volunteers will plate and package Thanksgiving meals to be distributed throughout south Louisiana. Peoples Health employees regularly volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank which is another way they say they show appreciation to the community and give back during the holiday season. Between these distributed meals and the Thanksgiving gatherings, Peoples Health will help provide over 6,000 meals to seniors this holiday season.

Peoples Health is a sponsor of the 11th annual Second Harvest Food Bank Thanksgiving and Holiday Meals for Seniors program. This program provides more than 50,000 traditional holiday meals to local seniors in need. Meals are prepared at Second Harvest’s Reily Foods Kitchen and distributed to locations across the Greater New Orleans area, as well as sites in Hammond, Houma, and Morgan City. Visit peopleshealth.com for more information about Peoples Health and the Medicare annual enrollment period.