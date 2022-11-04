Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Banks, and Local Councils on Aging to Host Early Senior Thanksgiving Meals

Peoples Health and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, the Terrebonne Council on Aging, the Tangipahoa Voluntary Council on Aging, and the New Orleans Council on Aging are partnering to host Thanksgiving meals for seniors.

To give back this holiday season, Peoples Health has partnered with community organizations to help local seniors celebrate Thanksgiving. During the week of November 14, local seniors are invited to gather at a Thanksgiving and holiday meal to celebrate the holidays. The opportunity is to bring a congregation meal that feeds both the body and social engagement.

The last two years they were able to host socially-distanced dinners due to COVID-19 along with drive-thru events. This year is the first year the organizations will resume congregating holiday meals as they did years prior. In addition to the in-person dinners, on November 22, Peoples Health employee volunteers will plate and package Thanksgiving meals to be distributed throughout South Louisiana. Peoples Health regularly volunteers with Second Harvest to show appreciation to the community and to give back during the holiday season. Between distributed meals and the Thanksgiving gatherings, Peoples Health will provide over 6,000 meals to seniors across the area this holiday season.

In Terrebonne Parish, the Thanksgiving dinner will be held Wednesday, November 16 from 10:30 a.m. through 12:15 p.m. It will take place at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street, in Houma. For questions or more information, contact Leslie Doles, Second Harvest Food Bank, at 504-442-8983 or Leslie Keen with Peoples Health at 504-681-8256.