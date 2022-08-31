Peppers Pizzeria of Houma Announces Grand-Reopening After One Year

Mark your calendar: Upside Downs and Peppers Pizzeria of Houma is excited to announce it will host a Grand Re-opening Block Party for the beloved pizzeria, after closing its doors nearly a year ago.

Peppers invites the community to pack the streets in celebration of its grand opening, hosting an evening of family-friendly fun, food, and music. Celebrants will enjoy live music by SheauxDown and the Caniacs, tons of giveaways, delicious food and drinks, a drawing for free pizza for one year, and much more. Proceeds from the event will benefit Upside Downs, a non-profit organization committed to providing resources, awareness and advocacy for children with Down syndrome.

The Pizzeria closed its doors back in August 2021 due to Hurricane Ida, sustaining severe damage to its building. The local business fought diligently to return for the community, undergoing renovations and returning with new features. “It’s a parking lot party!” said Peppers Pizzeria. “So bring the whole family out for a great time! It’s so great to be back, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you!

The grand-reopening block party will be held on Saturday, Sept.10, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Peppers Pizzeria, located at 541 Corporate Dr.