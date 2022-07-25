Pipeline Association of LA to Host Safety Training Seminar in Houma

The Pipeline Association of Louisiana is accepting registration for its Excavator Damage Prevention & Pipeline Safety Program, a course created to assist communities with pre-planning to effectively respond to pipeline emergencies. The seminar will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

The Safety Training is geared towards Emergency Officials, Excavators, and Public Officials, and will cover damage prevention, pre-planned coordinated responses, and networking opportunities. The training will be instructed by a qualified team of former emergency responses and industry professionals, discussing the following topics: What products are being transported through your communities, hazards of products, leak recognition and response, and emergency preparedness communications. In addition to safety protocols, participating officials will learn financial responsibilities, including tactics, to help keep the community safe.

According to their website, the Pipeline Association of Louisiana (PAL) is an industry group of hazardous gas and liquid pipeline operators in the State of Louisiana. PAL’s primary goal is to educate emergency officials, public officials and excavators on their different roles in local planning, response, and safety procedures while working around a pipeline.

Registration for the Pipeline Safety Training can be completed online, here.

For more information, visit the Pipeline Association of Louisiana website.