Plenty of good fishing, food, music, and fun this weekend!

Saint Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo | Friday, August 26- Saturday, August 27 Day one of the fishing rodeo is fishing day! There are various adult and youth categories and students at SMES are excused from school if they purchase a ticket. Fishing happens all day. Saturday, August 27 brings a family-friendly event that will take place on the school campus, 239 Barrow Street in Houma, from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event will have live music by the Supersoakers, Zack’s Frozen Yogurt will be there with delicious milkshakes, also Downtown Jeaux, Brooke’s Snowballs, bounce houses, door prizes, and more! The weigh-in for the fishing rodeo will be held on campus and scales will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. Come out and have a good time for a good cause! Proceeds will benefit the school to continue to expand its curriculum and experiences for students and staff.

Bayou Lafourche Boat Parade and Poker Float | August 27 | Bayou Lafourche, Thibodaux | 1:30 p.m. Join Friends of Bayou Lafourche this Saturday for a boat parade on Bayou Lafourche! The boat parade is for both motorized and paddle-powered boats. Not only do you get to see the beautiful Bayou Lafourche, but you also get to enjoy music as you paddle down the three-mile stretch. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s parade includes a “Poker Float.” Entrants will be given cards to pick up along the route with the best hand winning a prize. Registration for the Poker Float will take place the day of the event. Paddlers will launch at the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Culture Center in Thibodaux no later than 1:30 p.m., and motor-powered boats should be staged behind paddlers at Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center no later than 1:45 p.m.

Ida Aid | August 27 | 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Larose VFW Hall, 2322 VFW Ln., Larose The Lafourche Parish Concert & Events Club has put together Ida Aid to commemorate the landfall of Hurricane Ida and the resiliency our communities continue to show. Ida Aid will have delicious Cajun food, live music, and entertainment. Entertainment will be provided by local favorites Tet Dur, Benjamin Bruce & The Acadians, LA Rose, Regan Rodrigue, Bayou Believers, and Hemptations. Food will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit local non-profits and charities in Lafourche Parish.

South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company Shrimp Boil Fundraiser | 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. |South Thibodaux Firestation, 102 Lafaye Ave., Thibodaux Come get some good food while supporting local! The fire station is hosting a drive-through shrimp boil fundraiser that includes corn, potatoes, one pound of boiled shrimp, and WoW Wee garlic dip for $13. The fundraiser is sponsored by Louisiana Seafood, WoW Wee Dipping Sauce, and Rouses Market. Funds go directly to the fire station.

Know of more happening? Reach out to heidi@rushing-media.com.