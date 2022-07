As if you needed a reason to enjoy a cold scoop of ice cream, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day! In 1984, President Reagan named July as National Ice Cream Month, and the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day. Reagan wanted to commemorate a treat enjoyed by over 90 percent of the US population.

