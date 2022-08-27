Popular Angola Rodeo Returns this October

Get ya boots ready because the Angola Prison Rodeo returns this fall!

The fall Angola Prison Rodeo is back each Sunday in October. The rodeo will offer the best in prison rodeo excitement! Warden Tim Hooper invites the public to view the wildest rodeo show in the South. Watch as Angola inmate cowboys compete in heart-stopping events like – Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull Riding, and the world-famous Guts-n-Glory.

Rodeo fans are encouraged to come early to hear outstanding inmate bands, feast on a wide array of the South’s best food, and shop the unique and affordable prisoner-made arts and crafts including jewelry, leathercrafts, paintings, woodworking, lawn and garden furniture, and toys. Little rodeo fans will also enjoy special attractions just for them including pony rides, carnival games, an antique carousel, and lots more!

Angola Rodeo takes place at 17544 Tunica Trace in St Francisville. The gates open at 8:00 a.m. for fans to enjoy hobby crafts and festivities. The “Wildest Show in the South” begins at 1:00 p.m. This year’s rodeo events are October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 at the only official rodeo ticket outlet at www.angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The authenticity of tickets purchased anywhere else cannot be guaranteed. Rodeo proceeds assist with the funding of cutting-edge reentry programs which work to create fewer crime victims upon release.