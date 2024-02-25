Pray SONIC® and Lafourche Public Library to celebrate National Reading Month and Dr Seuss’ Birthday

THIBODAUX, La. – Pray SONIC Drive-Ins are partnering with the Lafourche Public Library to celebrate National Reading Month and Dr Seuss’ birthday on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the SONIC locations in Galliano and Thibodaux with celebrity book readers.

Along with hosting celebrity book readers, Pray SONIC Drive-Ins will provide free giveaways, free photo opportunities and special Wacky Pack Kids Meal pricing at only $2.49. A percentage of every SONIC sale during the birthday celebration will be donated to the Lafourche Public Parish Library in support of its summer reading program. Also, the Seussical Sorax Slush specialty drink will be available throughout March at participating Pray SONICS with a percentage of all sales donated to the reading program.

Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, is one of the most popular children’s book authors of all time. His birthday is honored annually with a nationwide reading celebration.

Participating locations include:

SONIC of Thibodaux, 800 N Canal Blvd.

SONIC of Galliano, 16909 Hwy 3236

About Pray SONIC® Group: Based in Amite, La., Pray SONIC Group currently operates ten drive-ins in Louisiana. Franchisee and leader of the Pray Group, Gabe Pray, was awarded the SONIC Chain Leader Award for positive influence on the organization and the SONIC brand.

About SONIC® Drive-In: SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 47 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.