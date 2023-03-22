Pregnancy center to host annual Respect Life Dinner

Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center (CPRC) will host its annual Respect Life Dinner at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center on Wednesday April 18 at 6:30 p.m. featuring guest speaker, Rebekah Hagan.

Each spring, CPRC invites the hear a riveting testimony from a leading pro-life speaker. This year’s guest is one of today’s youngest speakers on the issues of teenage pregnancy, abortion and Abortion Pill Reversal.

“We invite the public to join us for an inspiring evening which promises to be filled with great insight, enlightenment and motivation to help CPRC make an even greater life-saving impact in our community,” said Michele Beary, Executive Director of Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center.

More information about Hagan and registration information for the Respect Life Dinner can be found on CPRC’s website.

Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center’s mission is to promote the sanctity of life by offering life affirming options, providing practical, emotional and spiritual assistance to women faced with an unplanned pregnancy.