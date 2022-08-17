Pregnancy resource center to host diaper distribution

Inflation and shortages are on the rise across the country and baby diapers are one of many necessities that have increased in cost this year. According to NielsonIQ, disposable diapers have jumped 20 percent since August 2021.

In an effort to help parents in the community, Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center will host a Grab N Geaux Baby Diapers and Wipes Distribution on Saturday, August 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parents can stop by Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center to pick up free diapers and wipes while supplies last.

Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center is a free women’s clinic that serves Thibodaux, Houma, and the Bayou Region. The clinic provides resources to help women to make informed pregnancy decisions. The center also offers free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, pregnancy education and support, counseling, post-abortion healing, community outreach, parenting programs, and maternity and baby items. Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 105 Saint Louis Street.