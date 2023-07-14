Presenting the 3rd Annual Downtown Houma Maw Maw Walker!

Get your muu muus ready! The Hache Grant Association has announced the their 3rd-annual Maw Maw Walker will be coming back to Downtown Houma on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

“We wanted to have something like the Red Dress Run in New Orleans, but instead of Red Dresses, we do muu muus,” chuckled Manny Merlos, Director of the Hache Grant Associtation. “We invite everyone to come out dressed as their favorite ol’ maw maw or paw paw for the walk!” Merlos explained that the whole purpose of the Maw Maw Walker event is downtown revitalization and promoting foot traffic to all the best locations Houma has to offer. “We want to celebrate everything we have downtown in a fun way,” said Merlos.

The Maw Maw Walker will begin at the Courthouse Square at noon, beginning with a Best Dress Competition. Following the walk, attendees are invited to stick around for live music at the Houma Bandstand from bands No Posers at 5:00 p.m. and The Dream Junkies closing out at 8:00 p.m.

If you or your business would like to sponsor the Maw Maw Walker, please contact the Hache Grant Association at (985) 791-3351. For more information, please visit the Hache Grant Association Facebook— get those muu muus out and start stretching for this fun event!