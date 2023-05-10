Presenting the 3rd Annual “Wings for the Win” wing cook-off

Calling all wing lovers! It’s time for the 3rd Annual Wing Cook-off, “Wings for the Win,” benefiting local families with a child in the NICU. The event will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. outside On the Canal Bar in Houma.

“I had a child born extremely premature, and we spent 147 days driving back and forth to the NICU in New Orleans before we were able to come home. We realized then how emotionally, mentally, and financially taxing having a child in the NICU can be,” explained event founder Tricia Pizzolato. “We had started a little backyard wing cooking competition with our friends, and thought– we could really turn this into a big event to help NICU families, so Wings for the Win was born. There are so many families that are put in this position, and we are all part of a team and want to help these families out.” All of the proceeds from Wings for the Win go to benefit families from Terrebonne, Lafourche, or St. Mary’s Parish with a child who is a long-term patient in the NICU.

“We are super excited for this year– we are maxed out for our teams,” said Pizzolato. “We are growing bigger every year and can’t wait to put on the event for the third year in a row.” 30 four-person teams will be competing in three wing-cooking categories: grilled, smoked, and fried. Wings for the Win will also include a live and silent auction featuring items such as a weekend cabin getaways, a local swamp tour, and tons of other great prizes. There will also be live music by Noc Nu & Da Wild Matous, followed by The Runtz.

Entry to Wings for the Win is $10, and children under 10 get in for free. All ages are welcome to attend. For more information about the upcoming event, please visit the Wings for the Win Facebook page, or email wingsforthewin@yahoo.com.