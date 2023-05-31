Presenting the 46th Annual Cajun Heritage Festival this weekend!

It’s time for the 46th annual Cajun Heritage Festival this weekend from June 2-4, 2023! Come on out to the Larose Civic Center on 307 East 5th Street to enjoy a show and live auction straight out of a hunter’s dream!

As stated on Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, “the Cajun Heritage Festival showcases a decoy show and live auction, plus carving demos, duck calling contests, Cajun food, vendors and raffles. The festival celebrates the Cajun heritage of Lafourche Parish and is free and open to the public.” The schedule of events for the weekend is as follows:

Friday, June 2, 2023 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: Registration and table set-up 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m: Wine and Cheese Dedication Social

Saturday, June 3, 2023 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m: Registration 9:00 a.m: Doors open to public 10:30 a.m: Judging begins 3:00 p.m: Duck calling contest 6:00 p.m: Doors close

Sunday, June 4, 2023 9:00 a.m: Doors open 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m: Duck head whittling contest 11:00 a.m: Awards presentation 1:00 p.m: Decoy auction begins 4:00 p.m: Carvers may pick-up pieces



For more information about the upcoming Cajun Heritage Festival, please visit their official Facebook or Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s website.