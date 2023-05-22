Presenting the 5th Annual Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo

The Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo is celebrating the 5th anniversary of their event this summer as they continue to help give back to the community! The annual rodeo will take place from July 6-July 8, 2023, in Grand Isle.

The Fishing Rodeo is hosted by Riley John’s Blue Boot Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child drowning. The Foundation and Rodeo was started by Nicole and Darby Bourgeois, in honor of their late son Riley John, who passed away in a drowning accident in 2018 shortly before his second birthday. Their mission is, as stated on their website, is to raise water safety awareness so “No other person ever has to go through that agony.” The Foundation teaches water safety classes, donates life jackets, educates families, and more– alongside hosting the Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo.

The Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo is a “family-oriented event that features both in-shore and off-shore divisions, along with plenty of family activities over three days.” Check out the full schedule for the weekend’s events here. Tickets can be purchased here for $25. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. All proceeds from the event will go towards educating elementary school students and parents on drowning prevention as well as scholarships to local seniors in the area.

Come out for a fun day and help save lives by raising drowning awareness! For more information about the event or water safety information, please visit the Blue Boot Foundation Facebook or website.