Presenting the free community 2023 Mental Health Expo

Come on out to the 2023 Mental Health Expo and receive some excellent community health resources! The event will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. The Expo is entirely free and open to everyone!

The Mental Health Expo will include mental health service providers, behavioral health service providers, Bayou Health Plan representatives, substance abuse service providers, behavioral health service providers, community outreach organizations and more! The event is organized by Christie Howard, LMSW, Community Social Worker and Mental Health Awareness Rally Creator, and Stacy Martin, Community Health Education Specialist. The expo is presented by Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, the District Attorney’s Office, the American Red Cross, Terrebonne Parish School District, and the Louisiana Department of Health.

For more information about the upcoming 2023 Mental Health Expo or to ask questions, please call (985) 857-3601, or visit the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center Facebook.