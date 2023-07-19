Presenting the inaugural “Sisterhood: Let’s Talk About It” event for 12-16-year-old girls in the community

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government with the Louisiana Department of Health is proud to present their all-new event, “Sisterhood: Let’s Talk About It” on August 5, 2023, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the Mechanicville Gym.

This free event is designed to engage with girls ages 12-16 to serve as an educational and interactive event discussing safe sex, safe relationships, etiquette, feminine hygiene, development, and other key components of becoming a young lady.

“We really want to reach the at-risk population of young ladies in our community with this event,” said event organizer Christie Howard with TPCG. “We want to educate them about leadership, but also simply about womanhood. At that age, a lot of misinformation comes from peers, friends, and places like that. We want to ensure these girls in our community are getting good, expert information from professionals to keep them safe. Everyone at this event is here to listen to and support these girls.”

For more information about the upcoming “Let’s Talk About It” event, please contact Christie Howard at christie.howard@tpcg.org or call (985) 857-3788.