Presenting the “Ride True for the Blue” 24 hour bicycle ride to raise awareness for first responder safety

Join Terrebonne Parish community members on their inaugural “Ride True for the Blue” 24 hour bicycle ride to help raise awareness for police officer and first responder safety.

“I recently found out that the state of Louisiana is leading the country in the amount of police killed in the line of duty,” explained event founder Ricky Folse. “We have 7 passed this year, with another officer in critical condition. Even large cities like New York and Chicago, they have two or three. I was in shock when I found this out, and knew I had to do something to raise awareness.”

The Ride True for the Blue bike ride will raise money for the After the Mission nonprofit, which will help first responders who are injured in the line of duty and cannot afford large medical bills or are unable to work. The nonprofit funds will also help those family members of those whose first responder spouses are killed in the line of duty.

The 24 hour bike ride will begin at the Baton Rouge Capital Building on August 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. and will end at Barcadia New Orleans on August 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. There will be assistants to help coach and monitor riders in support vehicles to ensure their safety and nutrition. The Cajun Navy will also be providing escorts for the entire journey.

If you are interested in registering for the Ride True for the Blue 24 hour bicycle ride, please email info@afterthemission.net. Participants can pledge to raise money per mile or a general donation here. See the complete route and journey here.

Furthermore, after 24 hours of bike riding for first responder safety, participants will celebrate with a cook-off at Barcadia New Orleans at 12:00 p.m. on August 19, 2023. Categories are Louisiana finger foods, main dishes, and desserts. Judging will begin after noon with guest judges Thomas Cain, Rockin’ Dopsie, Archie Chaisson, Chef John Kozar, and Ivy Trosclair. Winners will receive a special sinker cypress plaque honoring all officers within 100 miles of New Orleans who were lost in the line of duty, made by Donal Bourg, a wounded officer.

Wristbands will be available at 11:00 a.m. for $20 to access the after party and samples. There will also be live music from VOODOO GUMBO and DJ Dr. Souse. If you are interested in registering for the cook-off, please click here. All leftovers will be donated to homeless veterans in New Orleans.

For more information about the Ride True for the Blue event, please visit the After the Mission website or Facebook.