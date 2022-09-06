President Chaisson to provide updates at September Bayou Briefing

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will host its September Bayou Briefing on Thursday, September 22, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lafourche Parish Career Magnet. This month’s Bayou Briefing will serve as a State of the Parish address, featuring Parish President Archie Chaisson.

President Chaisson will provide updates on Lafourche’s recovery process and provide an opportunity for the community to voice their concerns. Tickets to the event are $30 for members and $35 prospective members. Reservations are required and can be completed online here.

The Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center is located at 6419 Highway 308, Lockport, LA. For more information, visit the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce on facebook.