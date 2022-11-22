Public Service Commissioner Rep to be in Houma Nov. 30 to Answer Utility Questions

Do you have questions regarding your utility company? A consumer affairs specialist from the team of Dr. Craig Greene will be available in Houma on November 30.

Dr. Craig Greene, Public Service Commissioner, has announced that a consumer affairs specialist from his team will be available to help with questions regarding utility services that fall within the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. The representative will be available at the South Central Planning & Development Commission Building located at 5058 West Main Street in Houma from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Commission District geographical area includes East Baton Rouge*, East Feliciana, Iberia*, Iberville*, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston*, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge*, West Feliciana*. Please note that some parishes are divided according to precincts.