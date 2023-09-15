Put on your best zombie costume and join the Rougarou Zombie Crawl this Saturday!

Come out this Saturday for the highly anticipated Rougarou Zombie Crawl!

Community members are invited to dress up in their best zombie costume and show off their zombie walks as they “crawl” across the Houma Twin Span Bridge for a zombie invasion of the bars in downtown Houma! All participants who are dresses as zombies will receive perks at several local bars in Houma. Come out and join the fun!

“We are so excited to put on this event– we had planned to do it in 2020, but COVID-19 shut us down, and then we got hit by Hurricane Ida in 2021,” explained Jonathan Foret, the organizer of the Rougarou Fest. “We are really glad we can finally get this zombie bar crawl going, and hope it will become something that grows over the years to become an annual event.”

Check out the schedule for the Rougarou Zombies Crawl:

6:30 p.m: Intracoastal Club for Nerd Swap

7:00 p.m: Zombie Walk over the Houma Twin Span Bridge

7:30 p.m: Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro for 2-for-1 drinks

8:00 p.m: The Boxer & The Barrel for a Zombie Drink Special

8:30 p.m: Mahoney’s for a Zombie Drink Special

9:00 p.m: The Balcony for live music with no cover charge

For more information about the Rougarou Fest, and all the fun events leading up to it, please visit their Facebook page or website.