Rad Reptiles are headed to Lafourche Libraries this week!

We’re halfway through Summer break but the fun doesn’t stop here! Lafourche Parish Library is providing children with a thrilling activity this week, partnering with Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Gator Man, Gabe Giffin, to host a baby reptile show.

The show is an alligator experience you don’t want to miss, featuring an up close and personal view of the fascinating creatures. In addition to a live show, Giffin will educate children about baby alligators, including the life cycle, their habitat, and the importance of wildlife animals.

The show will be held at the followings locations:

Raceland: Monday, July 25, at 10 a.m.

Lockport: Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m.

Larose: Monday, July 25, at 3:30 p.m.

Bayou Blue: Wednesday, July 27, at 11 a.m.

Thibodaux: Wednesday, July 27, at 1 p.m.

Choctaw: Wednesday, July 27, at 3:30 p.m.

The Alligator show is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

For more information, contact the Lafourche Parish Library at (985) 446-1163.