Rad Reptiles are headed to Lafourche Libraries this week!

July 25, 2022
July 25, 2022

We’re halfway through Summer break but the fun doesn’t stop here! Lafourche Parish Library is providing children with a thrilling activity this week, partnering with Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Gator Man, Gabe Giffin, to host a baby reptile show.

 

The show is an alligator experience you don’t want to miss, featuring an up close and personal view of the fascinating creatures. In addition to a live show, Giffin will educate children about baby alligators, including the life cycle, their habitat, and the importance of wildlife animals.

The show will be held at the followings locations:



 

Raceland: Monday, July 25, at 10 a.m.

Lockport: Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m.

Larose: Monday, July 25, at 3:30 p.m.



Bayou Blue: Wednesday, July 27, at 11 a.m.

Thibodaux: Wednesday, July 27, at 1 p.m.

Choctaw: Wednesday, July 27, at 3:30 p.m.



 

The Alligator show is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

 

For more information, contact the Lafourche Parish Library at (985) 446-1163.

Yasmeen Singleton
