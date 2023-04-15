Rain or shine, Thibodaux Regional will host the Festival of Hope

Thibodaux Regional Health System will host the Festival of Hope tomorrow, Saturday April 15, 2023 rain or shine. Tomorrow’s two events include Run for the Ribbons and Concert for the Cause. The Run for the Ribbons Fun Run will kick off at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 5K at 10:00 a.m. In consideration of potential rain showers, Concert for the Cause has been rescheduled to 1:00 p.m. In addition, the Cancer Survivor’s Event at 12:00 p.m. will now be held at Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex instead of the Cancer Institute.

In addition to the run and concert, the festival will feature food vendors, carnival games with prizes, sports tournaments, face painting, and bounce houses. The petting zoo will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. only. “A little wet weather won’t stop the fun! Bring your family and help support cancer education, screenings, and treatment. See you there!,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional