Rape Aggression Defense Course Scheduled for September in Raceland

August 28, 2023
Diana Songe Talamo
August 28, 2023

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on September 18-20, 2023, at the LPSO Shooting Range Classroom, located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland.

This self-defense course designed for women will take place over three days. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. each day. Participants must attend all three days. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.


The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials and is non-refundable. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay for the course online at www.LPSO.net/classes. The class registration deadline is September 15, 2023, at 11 a.m.

For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
