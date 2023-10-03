Read and shop local at TPL’s Books for the Bayou author event

Explore books from more than a dozen local authors at the Books for the Bayou event on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive.

Meet with local authors including Jonathan Foret, Anna C. Bradford, Nickolas Johnson and more during the event. Authors will have physical books for sale, and/or promote electronic books. Refreshments will be served.



Author registration is available at mytpl.org/books-for-the-bayou until 5 p.m. on October 4.