Read and shop local at TPL’s Books for the Bayou author event

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. unveils 2023 Christmas ornament
October 3, 2023

stack of books in home interior

Explore books from more than a dozen local authors at the Books for the Bayou event on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive.

Meet with local authors including Jonathan Foret, Anna C. Bradford, Nickolas Johnson and more during the event. Authors will have physical books for sale, and/or promote electronic books. Refreshments will be served.


Author registration is available at mytpl.org/books-for-the-bayou until 5 p.m. on October 4.

Visit the Books for the Bayou 2023 event on the library’s Facebook page for author spotlights and updates. For more information, please contact Jessica Mouton at jmouton@mytpl.org.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

October 3, 2023

Community members are invited to the Rotary Centennial Plaza Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Celebration this October

Read more