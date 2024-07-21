‘Real Preparedness for Real People’ event at North Terrebonne Library

The Southern University Ag Center’s JAGriculture, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), is hosting a crucial event focused on practical disaster preparedness. Real Preparedness for Real People will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the North Terrebonne Library, located at 4130 W Park Avenue, Gray.

The event will cover essential topics such as:

Food safety

Fortification efforts for homes and property

Financial preparations including emergency savings and financial literacy

Insurance education and advocacy

Preparing for power outages and generator safety

Maintaining health, social services, and educational networks

A special presentation on FEMA individual assistance reform will also be featured. This event aims to equip residents with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively prepare for emergencies and ensure their safety and resilience.