Reel in a Good Time at the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo This Weekend

The 97th Annual International Grand Isle Rodeo Festival, a cherished tradition, is right around the corner and promises to be an exciting event for all ages.

This year’s event, which will take place from Thursday, July 25, to Saturday, July 27, offers a diverse range of activities, entertainment, and flavorful food.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, July 25, with daylight fishing beginning at 11 AM and the pavilion opening to the public for registration, food, merchandise, and educational booths. Families can also look forward to the children’s scale opening at Grand Isle Marina, followed by thrilling children’s crab races at 2 PM. Everyone is invited to join President Kristine Russell, Admiral Jason Bergeron, and Queen Emma Willingham at the President’s Welcome Party in the evening, featuring boiled shrimp and a cash bar. The night will be capped off with a lively performance by the Peyton Falgoust Band at the Pavilion and a $500 giveaway.

On Friday, July 26, the Pavilion reopens for another fun-filled day. The children’s scale and crab races continue, and DJ FROZEN will keep the energy high with music throughout the day. The evening will feature an exciting performance by Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition at the Pavilion and another chance to win $500 in the giveaway.

The festival peaks on Saturday, July 27. Once again, the Pavilion will open to the public, and in the evening will be an entertaining performance by WISEGUYS. That even will also bring the highly anticipated Rodeo Awards for Top Fishermen and Women, followed by the grand prize drawing for $10,000 in cash.

Throughout the festival, attendees can enjoy delicious food provided by Rendezvous Catering from Thibodaux. Registration tickets and festival merchandise will be available for purchase daily at the Pavilion and at various locations, including Sureway, Bridgeside, Grand Isle Marina, and Hurricane Hole. Online options are also available.

The Grand Isle Rodeo Festival promises to be a fantastic event filled with fun, food, and entertainment for the entire family. Secretary-Treasurer P.B. Candies expressed his enthusiasm for the fishing and the southern family experience as a whole. His family has owned camps in the area for over 50 years, and he expresses the enjoyment of seeing so many people in Grand Isle and the event evolve:” It’s great to see how things have transpired and become a more global event and family event. We love to see it.” For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.tarponrodeo.org.