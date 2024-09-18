Regional Military Museum to host author of “Frenchie: The Story of the French-Speaking Cajuns of World War II”

The Regional Military Museum in Houma is pleased to announce the return of author Jason P. Theriot, who will host a signing for his new book Frenchie: The Story of the French-Speaking Cajuns of World War II.

Jason P. Theriot, Ph.D., is an author, historian, and consultant. He earned a doctorate in history from the University of Houston and a degree in journalism from Louisiana State University, and is a former Energy Policy Fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. As a professional historian, Dr. Theriot has authored numerous publications, including American Energy, Imperiled Coast: Oil and Gas Development in Louisiana’s Wetlands; Great Game Paradise: A History of Vermilion Corporation; and Frenchie: The Story of the French-Speaking Cajuns of World War II.

“We are always happy to welcome Jason back to the museum. He is a gifted historian dedicated to preserving Louisiana’s history,” said Linda Theriot, Board Secretary for the Regional Military Museum. “We are hoping to fill up the museum in support of his new book, and can’t wait to have everyone here.”

20 years in the making, Theriot’s new book chronicles the “Frenchie” Cajuns in World War II. “As soon as American forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in June of 1944, military commanders called for “Frenchies” to serve as interpreters with the local population. These young Cajun soldiers from Louisiana, like their Acadian Ancestors, had grown up speaking French as their first language,” reads a summary of the book. “Often punished for speaking French in school, many young Cajuns grew up ashamed of their language and culture. Yet, during World War II, their bilingual abilities became a vital resources, bridging the language gap.”

The summary continues, detailing the emergence of a long-lost pride in Cajun culture from this unique wartime experience, creating a profound impact on their sense of identity.

The book signing is a free event everyone is welcome to attend, and Frenchie: The Story of the French-Speaking Cajuns of World War II will also be available for purchase. To order ahead of time, please click here. The event will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 5:30 PM at the Regional Military Museum in Houma.

For more information, please visit the Regional Military Museum’s Facebook page.