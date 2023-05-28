Regional Military Museum to host Memorial Day Ceremony

Gathered under the banner of red, white, and blue, guests at the Regional Military Museum Memorial Day Ceremony will pay tribute to those courageous souls who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our great nation. Hosted by the The Regional Military Museum, Vets United, Zydeco Harley-Davidson and the Tree-a-nator, the community is invited to the ceremony at The Regional Military Museum at 10 a.m. today (May 29, 2023) featuring guest speaker Brock Talbot of the South Louisiana Veterans Outreach.

The gathering serves as a reminder that Memorial Day is more than just a long weekend or a time for barbecues and beach trips. It is a solemn occasion to honor and respect those who gave everything so that we can enjoy the freedoms we hold dear today. It is an opportunity for us to express our gratitude, to stand united, and to ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten. The Regional Military Museum invites the public to see the museum free of charge following the ceremony, hamburgers will also be provided.