Regional Military Museum to host Round Table Lecture and Discussion

The Regional Military Museum will host a Round Table Lecture and Discussion on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

The Round Table Discussion will feature guest speaker retired Lieutenant Colonel Jarod Martin. LTC Martin has a long and distinguished career in the Louisiana Army National Guard, serving from 1994-2020. LTC Martin was deployed twice to Iraq and was awarded the Bronze Star along with three Meritorious Service Medals. He will be speaking about his time in the service.

Social time will run from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m, and LTC Martin will begin speaking at 6:00 p.m. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP for the event to (985) 873-8200 or by email at rmmsecretary1@gmail.com. This event will take place at the Regional Military Museum at 1154 Barrow Street in Houma.

For more information, please visit the Regional Military Museum Facebook or website.