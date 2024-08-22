Regional Military Museum to host several events this September in honor of Veterans and First Responders

The Regional Military Museum is excited to present several upcoming events they will be hosting this September for community members.

“We are really excited to have everyone come out to these events at the museum next month in honor of our first responders and military veterans,” said Regional Military Museum Secretary Linda Theriot.

Located near historic downtown Houma, the Regional Military Museum is a non-profit dedicated to preserving the memory of those who served, through displays from the Civil War to modern day, roundtable lectures, fundraisers, community events, concerts, and much more. The museum is located at 1154 Barrow Street in Houma.

The first of the three events hosted at the Regional Military Museum is the South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s 2024 Patriotic Concert, “Celebrating Our Heroes.” The concert will take place on September 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM. Gunnery Sergeant Scott Pierce will serve as the conductor for the event, and will feature a variety of marches, military branch themes, and the Star Spangled Banner. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children 12 years and younger, and free for any military personnel, veterans, and first-responders dressed in uniform.

“We present this concert in honor of the lives lost at the 9/11 tragedy, as well as for all of the brave military personnel, active or retired, first responders, and those who have given their lives to protect the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Johanna Pellegrin Chmiel, Board President of the South Louisiana Community Orchestra.

The second event is the Regional Military Museum’s Patriot Day Open House, where community members can enjoy free admission to the Regional Military Museum on September 11, 2024 from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. Patriot Day is a United States national observance that honors the memory of those who were killed in the September 11 attacks, and was first observed in 2002.

The third event is the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band’s Fall Patriotic Concert, on September 15, 2024 at 3:00 PM. The program will be conducted by Mrs. Marita Petrie and Mr. Matthew Duplantis. There will be a $10 admission donation to benefit the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band and the Regional Military Museum.

For more information about the Regional Military Museum and more upcoming events, please visit their Facebook or website.