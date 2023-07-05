Regional Military Museum to host Summer Open House and Book Sale

The Regional Military Museum in Houma will host a Summer Open House and Book Sale on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at 1154 Barrow Street.

Patrons will be able to enjoy all-day free admission, tours, a health fair, and bargain books. There will also be various other booths set up, such as Brooke’s Sno World, Veterans Affairs, Heart of Hospice, the American Legion, the VFW, Disabled Veterans, and more.

Come out and beat the heat at a fun community event in support of the local museum! For more information, please visit the Regional Military Museum Facebook or website.