Regional Military Museum to host Vietnam Era Veterans Appreciation Day

The Regional Military Museum announced it will host a Vietnam Era Veterans Appreciation Day on March 25, 2023. In addition to the celebration, admission to the museum will be free on this day.

A short program will be held beginning at 11:00am with retired Major General Hunt Downer, Jr. Major General Downer was recently awarded the Eugene J. Folse Outstanding Veteran Award at the 2023 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Banquet this past January. Major General Downer has an impressive military and political history, and now works as an attorney and partner at Waitz and Downer legal firm in Houma.

The Regional Military Museum will also be presenting a special slideshow in the Vietnam display area in the museum for attendees to view. For more information, contact the Regional Military Museum at (985) 873-8200.





