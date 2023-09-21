Register and donate today for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefiting Special Olympics Louisiana

Come run with the law in support of the Louisiana Special Olympics Team by participating at the Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on October 7, 2023 (beginning at 8:00 a.m.) at the Bayou Country Sports Park! For the first time ever, the public is welcomed to come out and participate in the run with law enforcement!

Houma’s Law Enforcement Torch Run is a public run hosted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, with all proceeds going towards Special Olympics Louisiana to help fund athlete programs for children and adults with disabilities.

“We are always looking for new Law Enforcement agencies to get involved in our Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising and public awareness efforts,” reads an official statement on Special Olympics Louisiana’s website. “All branches of Law Enforcement are welcome, including military personnel. There is nothing that can compare to placing a medal around a competing Special Olympics athlete’s neck or the sense of satisfaction knowing the funds you raised at a fundraiser will support the Special Olympics programs right in your own community.”

This year, members of the public are also invited to join the ranks of over 2,000 Law Enforcement personnel (both sworn and civilian) throughout Louisiana who are changing the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through their involvement in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. If you are interested in registering for the run or donating money for the cause, please click here. Strap on your running shoes and get ready to race for a good cause!